Man, girlfriend arrested on felony drug charges

Apr. 6—Officers investigating a shots fired call Tuesday ended up arresting a couple on felony drug charges.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers were dispatched to the La Promesa Apartments on North Texas Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after dispatchers received a 911 call about shots being fired by a man in a white shirt and a red-headed girl in a black shirt and camouflage pants.

When officers arrived, Faustino Martin Calderon's aunt told them Calderon and his girlfriend, Alize Marie Padilla, 17, were involved in an altercation during which two shots were fired in the air from Calderon's vehicle, the report stated.

Officers were able to ascertain Calderon, 20, was at Floyd Gwin Park and when they arrived they approached his vehicle with guns drawn, the report stated.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a 9 mm handgun, zip lock bags and several vape cartridges containing a total of 55 grams of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, according to the report.

Officers noted the amount of THC found exceeded the normal amount for personal usage.

According to the report, Padilla told officers the argument at the apartment complex stemmed from the fact Calderon's cousin showed up to buy the THC without the $1,300 he owed for it. She said they just "carried" the gun during the assault.

Calderon told officers a friend had placed the bag of THC in his car, but he didn't know it was THC, the report stated.

The pair were arrested on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison and unlawfully carrying a weapon, a misdemeanor.

Calderon remained in the Ector County jail Thursday on surety bonds totaling $52,000. Padilla was released Wednesday after posting $52,000 bail.