Man and girlfriend convicted of six Sacramento armed robberies in four-day span, DA says

An Elk Grove man faces a maximum of 471 years to life in prison for committing six armed robberies with his girlfriend over a four-day span four years ago in Sacramento, prosecutors said.

On Tuesday, a Sacramento Superior Court jury found Roy Dennis Pacheco, 47, guilty of 13 counts of robbery and one count of being a felon in possession of a gun, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday in a news release.

The jury also convicted 46-year-old Monica Genevieve Lopez, of Sacramento, of eight counts of robbery for aiding Pacheco in the series of robberies in 2019, prosecutors said.

Their charges included enhancements for the use of a gun in the crimes.

Pacheco and Lopez were in a dating relationship when they robbed six Sacramento businesses from March 3 through March 6 in 2019. Prosecutors said Pacheco was armed with a firearm during the robberies and fired the gun during one of the robberies.

When the pair were arrested, the Sacramento Police Department said one or both of the suspects demanded money while brandishing or pointing a revolver at victims.

In one robbery on March 3, 2019, Pacheco pistol-whipped a victim inside a business in the 1500 block of 21st Street and demanded money, police said. Pacheco and Lopez were arrested three days later near Stockton Boulevard and Fruitridge Road in the suspected getaway vehicle, a silver four-door car.

The investigation into the robberies was a joint effort between Sacramento police and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Prosecutors said Pacheco has two previous convictions for assault causing injury and assault with a deadly weapon. Both convictions are considered strikes under the California’s “Three Strikes” law, and that’s why he faces a much longer prison sentence — more than four centuries — than his accomplice.

Lopez faces a maximum sentence of 19 years in prison. Pacheco and Lopez remain in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail. They are scheduled to return for their sentencing hearing on Oct. 24 in Sacramento Superior Court.