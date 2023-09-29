Man given 3 life sentences plus 30 years in prison after molesting young family member, DA says

A man has been convicted on several counts of child molestation, according to the Fulton County District Attorney.

On Wednesday, according to DA Fani Willis, Chad Doughty, 36, was found guilty of six counts including Aggravated Child Molestation, Incest, and Child Molestation.

On April 26, 2020, the then-12-year-old victim told her mother that a member of their family had been sexually abusing her since the age of three.

In a forensic interview at Treehouse Child Advocacy Center, the child spoke about abuse spanning a decade in Barrow, White, and Fulton Counties.

“A precious child endured a decade of sexual abuse in the hands of a family member who should have been protecting her from such evil,” said Willis.

Barrow County Sherriff’s Office initially investigated the case before turning it over to White County Sherriff’s Office and the Atlanta Police Department.

Detective Jeanette Franklin of the Atlanta Police Department interviewed Doughty’s parents. According to the DA, “The parents attempted to mitigate the Defendant’s abuse by labeling the child as vindictive.”

The DA said detectives attempted to interview Doughty, who had suddenly moved to Florida.

He reported to Detective Franklin that he had “moved on” and “cut ties” with his relatives.

Doughty was arrested on August 14, 2020, by Escambia County Sherriff’s Office.

The DA said the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office conducted its own investigation over a two-year period.

The judge sentenced Doughty to three consecutive life sentences plus 30 years.

