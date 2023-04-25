Man given 5 years in Vernon carjacking

Apr. 24—VERNON — One of the men responsible for a carjacking on Hartford Turnpike last May has been sentenced to 5 years in prison.

Nathaniel Harrington, 20, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, will also have to remain on probation for three years after his release.

Harrington received that sentence Friday, nearly a year after he and another man stole a woman's vehicle at gunpoint in the early hours of May 2, 2022.

Judge Corinne Klatt also ordered Harrington to pay restitution of $15,000, although she left open the possibility of that being waived if Harrington is unable to pay because of his age and lack of employment.

Prosecutor Matthew Gedansky said the woman's vehicle was totaled when police found it.

The woman did not appear in court for the sentencing, but a victim's advocate read aloud a written statement.

The woman wrote that the financial impacts of the robbery have been severe, but more than her car and money were taken from her that night.

The woman said the robbery took her sense of safety, and caused something as simple as a person wearing a hooded sweatshirt to remind her of that night.

According to police, the woman was driving on Hartford Turnpike around 2 a.m. on May 2 when a car pulled out in front of her and stopped at an angle to block the road.

Two men exited and approached her. One of them walked up to her window with a handgun and pointed it at her head, demanding she turn over her cellphone and get out of the car, police said.

She did, and one of the men got inside and sped away, with the other man driving behind in the other vehicle.

Harrington wasn't charged in the robbery right away because the woman couldn't identify him, but he later turned himself in at the State Police Troop H barracks in Hartford and admitted to his involvement, according to police.

