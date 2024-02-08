Man given life without parole for 2019 murder of new father who wouldn’t buy alcohol for teens: DA

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 23-year-old man has been convicted of murder over accessing alcohol underage, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg District Attorney’s Office.

On January 29, 2024, a jury found Juan Deras Escalante guilty of first-degree murder and 4 counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property connected to the death of 41-year-old Domingo Venencio-Tapia, who was a new father.

Escalante was sentenced to life without parole in prison for the first-degree murder charge and given between 8 years, 4 months, and 14 years for the other charges.

Officials say that on April 29, 2019, then-18-year-old Escalante and his co-defendant, then-17-year-old Gerardo Lagunes, were at a restaurant on South Boulevard and asked Domingo Venencio-Tapia to buy alcohol for them, to which Venencio-Tapia refused.

According to authorities, Escalante and Lagunes then got into a car and stopped in front of the restaurant. Escalante fired five shots at the establishment—one of the shots hit and killed Venencio-Tapia.

The next day, police say they arrested Lagunes without issue. Escalante was found later that day; however, he refused to surrender to authorities, leading to an eight-hour standoff. Escalante was later taken into custody.

Now-22-year-old Gerardo Lagunes previously pleaded guilty to accessory first-degree murder after the fact and was released from prison in April 2023, according to the NC Department of Adult Corrections website.

