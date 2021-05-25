Man given probation in indecent assault, battery case

May 24—NEWBURYPORT — A Haverhill man was sentenced to two years of probation Friday after admitting in Newburyport District Court he sexually assaulted another man while under the influence of pain medication.

Anthony Iannalfo, 22, of Jackson Street was initially sentenced to two years in jail after pleading guilty to indecent assault and battery of a person 14 or older. While on probation, Iannalfo must register as a sex offender and have no contact with his victim.

The case was initially heard in Haverhill District Court but transferred to Newburyport because Iannalfo's father is former Haverhill police officer Stephen Iannalfo and worked closely with court officials there.

Haverhill police Detective Joseph Benedetti wrote in his report that the 20-year-old victim came to the police station Nov. 13 and told him that Anthony Iannalfo sexually assaulted him the day after the victim had oral surgery and was under the influence of pain killers.

"He stated that he has no memory of the suspect sexually assaulting him. He also stated he would never allow the suspect to touch him," Benedetti wrote in his report.

The victim went on to tell the detective that he only discovered the assault when Iannalfo texted him about the incident a day later. The victim showed his sister the texts, prompting her to tell him to contact police.

Iannalfo's mother told Benedetti that the victim had been living with her for the last couple of years and that her son visits the home regularly for dinner.

She then told the detective that her son was "uncomfortably close to the victim" while they were sitting on a couch in the living room. She did not see any sexual assault because a blanket covered most of the victim.

"She stated that she told him (Iannalfo) to move, and he did," Benedetti wrote in his report.

A few days later, Benedetti asked Iannalfo to speak with him at the police station. But Iannalfo refused, saying he was going to speak to a lawyer.

Benedetti then spoke to Iannalfo's mother, who said the texts came from her son's cell phone. After Benedetti checked a phone database, he confirmed her story.

The detective then obtained a warrant for Iannalfo's arrest.

Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.