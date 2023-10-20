Man given rider program for two felony cases in Nez Perce County

Oct. 20—Age was a factor in the sentencing Friday of a 21-year-old man who will receive treatment at an Idaho correctional facility, which will determine if he then receives probation or has the sentence imposed.

Wyatt C. Roetcisoender pleaded guilty to two felonies in two separate cases. One was an aggravated battery charge stemming from a shooting in August 2022. The other was another aggravated battery charge for having sex with a 16-year-old girl in May while he was on bond for the initial charge.

Roetcisoender was sentenced in both cases by 2nd District Judge Mark Monson on Friday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston. He was given retained jurisdiction for one year as he completes a rider program. If he successfully finishes the program within that time, he could be released. However, if he doesn't, the prison sentence that is currently suspended could be ordered.

That sentence includes 10-15 years in prison for the shooting case, with no eligibility for parole for 10 years. The other case carries a sentence of 0-5 years prison, which would run consecutively with the first sentence.

Roetcisoender was also ordered to pay a total of $6,245.50 in fines and fees in both cases.

At the time of the shooting, Roetcisoender was a 20-year-old living in Kendrick. He shot Travis Welles, of Juliaetta, on the 29000 block of N. Juliaetta Grade. Roetcisoender had gotten into an altercation with Welles, and then he went outside and returned with a gun and shot Welles, according to the probable cause affidavit. Roetcisoender had been drinking, which was discussed at the sentencing hearing.

Roetcisoender was then charged with four counts of rape in May while he was living in Lewiston for multiple incidents involving a 16-year-old girl, which were then amended to an aggravated battery charge, according to court documents. Those incidents also involved alcohol, as discussed in the sentencing hearing.

Roetcisoender pleaded guilty in both cases, which was mediated with a Rule 11 plea agreement. Such an agreement is binding by the court, which means the judge has to give a sentence that fits within the guidelines of the agreement or the defendant can revoke their guilty plea.

"The fact you are on retained jurisdiction doesn't mean you are out of the woods; in fact, you have the weight of the world on your shoulders," Monson told Roetcisoender. "My decision today is based largely on your age."

Monson also warned Roetcisoender that if he wasn't successful in the rider program, he would be sent to prison for the remainder of his sentence.

Roetcisoender's attorney, Scott Chapman, argued for the rider program or for the judge to give him credit for time served and place him on probation. Chapman also cited Roetcisoender's age, while noting the seriousness of the crimes. However, he argued the shooting was in self-defense and the sexual encounter was consensual, but acknowledged that Idaho law states that sexual acts between a 16-year-old and someone more than three years older are illegal.

Chapman also mentioned that in both cases Roetcisoender had been drinking and he recognizes he has a drinking problem. Roetcisoender has been participating in Alcoholics Anonymous at the Nez Perce County Jail.

"I don't think the court should throw him away," Chapman said. "I also think he's 21 going on 16."

Monson also gave Roetcisoender a chance to speak in court.

"I apologize to the victims and the court. I'm sorry for what I've done," he said. "I hope you can forgive me for what I've done."

Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith argued for the sentence to be imposed and to have Roetcisoender serve time in prison and not be released on probation. A presentencing investigation report concluded that Roetcisoender was a moderate risk for reoffending and recommended him for the rider program.

"I really just cannot explain how probation and parole arrived to this conclusion," Smith said.

Smith noted that Roetcisoender has a juvenile criminal history and a DUI, and was on misdemeanor probation the night of the shooting when he had been drinking, which he was prohibited from doing.

The shooting has left Welles paralyzed from the waist down. The bullet severed the area of his spine that controls movement, and he still feels pain from it, Smith explained.

"He will never walk again. He will never work again," Smith said. "He struggles with working and living every single day."

The 16-year-old victim of the other case didn't provide a victim impact statement because she was still processing what happened. However, it was noted that she was struggling with her mental health. Smith said that Roetcisoender minimized his impact on the victim by calling it a "one-night stand."

Smith said that the fact that Roetcisoender committed two felonies in one year, one while on release conditions, makes him eligible for a prison sentence. The risk that Roetcisoender would commit another crime against another person "is exactly what happened in this case."

Monson went through the sentencing requirements and how it applied to the case, citing factors in favor of imprisonment as well as against. He also acknowledged Roetcisoender's age and alcohol abuse.

Monson noted that he received several letters of support for Roetcisoender. He mentioned some of the letters regarding the 16-year-old victim shifted the blame to her, which he said was "offensive."

"There's no question that you bear sole responsibility in that crime," Monson said.

He said that Roetcisoender was immature and that showed when he was released on bond after the shooting and "continued to party just like you had before."

Monson was the judge who ordered Roetcisoender's release and he warned Roetcisoender not to defy another one of his orders and to follow the rules of the rider program.

"I appreciate that you came here and the first words out of your mouth was an apology," Monson said. "I'm going to be candid with you, if you were not 21-year-old when this happened this would be a very different situation."

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.