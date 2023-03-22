Man given two life sentences for sex crimes against children

Mar. 22—In a packed courtroom, which included numerous survivors of his abuse and their families, Jacob Tyler Weatherholtz, 34, was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences on March 13 in Third Judicial District Judge Mark Calhoon's court.

Weatherholtz was given stacked life sentences for the offenses of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. Weatherholtz also received an additional life sentence for a separate offense of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and the maximum punishment of 20 years for the offense of Indecency with a Child involving a fourth victim.

"Watching the survivors and their families read their victim impact statements aloud was very emotional," said District Attorney Jenny Palmer. "I am so proud of how hard these women and children fought to find their voice and confront their abuser in court. They all were extremely brave."

One survivor, who now is an adult and came forward shortly before trial, viewed the proceeding from another country via Zoom.

Also in the courtroom were representatives from Bikers Against Child Abuse who supported the survivors of Weatherholtz's horrific abuse. B.A.C.A. shows a physical presence in the courtroom to help children be less intimidated and frightened.

"They were an amazing support," said Palmer, who called the case the most difficult of her career.

The case began in Ellis County in 2021 and months of preparation were required, including reviewing thousands of images and videos.

On May 20, 2021, officers from the Waxahachie Police Department executed a search warrant at the home of Jacob Weatherholtz in Ellis County after receiving information that Weatherholtz was in possession of child pornography. The search warrant yielded numerous electronic devices containing child pornography; many of the images included infants and toddlers.

During the investigation, Detective Elizabeth Glidewell of the Waxahachie Police Department learned of three potential victims from Henderson County. Those cases were referred to Henderson County Crimes Against Children Task Force Investigator Jerry Moore for investigation.

Investigator Moore was able to determine that two female children had been sexually abused by Weatherholtz starting when they were around five years of age, and a young male had been sexually abused as well.

District Attorney Palmer and District Attorney Investigator Buddy Hill, along with Henderson County Sheriff's Office Crimes Against Children Task Force Investigator Dustin Smith, worked closely with the Ellis County District Attorney's office and the Waxahachie Police Department.

They began reviewing voluminous amounts of evidence collected from Weatherholtz's electronic devices. Investigator Hill was able to locate an additional four victims, one of whom was an infant under the age of one-year-old at the time the sexual abuse occurred. Investigators Hill and Moore were able to collect evidence and make a positive identification of the infant.

Weatherholtz now faces charges in other counties for actions that occurred there.

"I want to say a special thank you to Investigator Buddy Hill, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, Crimes Against Children Task Force Investigators Dustin Smith and Jerry Moore, the Henderson County HELP Center and Maggie's House, the Waxahachie Police Department, the Ellis County District Attorney's Office, the Denton County District Attorney's office. I especially want to recognize Smith County Criminal District Attorney Jacob Putman and Assistant District Attorney Bryan Jiral, who was integral to this successful outcome," said District Attorney Palmer. "This was an enormous undertaking that took hundreds of tedious and difficult man hours to locate survivors and ensure they received the justice they deserve."

The State was represented by District Attorney Jenny Palmer and assisted in court by Assistant District Attorney Katy Colts and Special Assistant District Attorney Bryan Jiral. Ellis County Felony Chief Grace Pandithurai and Denton County Assistant District Attorney Dustin Gossage also assisted with the prosecution of Weatherholtz.