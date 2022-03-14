Man gives debit card to woman to make bank errand, she's charged with credit card misuse

A 39-year-old New Philadelphia woman was charged with misusing a credit card and filing a false police report after she allegedly ran a bank errand for a resident of Gulf Stream Lane SE in January.

According to a police report filed Jan. 18, the victim gave his debit card and password to the suspect after he asked her to go to the bank for him.

After returning from the bank, she told the victim she had been robbed at gunpoint.

The victim subsequently noticed money had been taken from his account.

The suspect is charged in New Philadelphia Municipal Court.

Assaults alleged in Dover

In Dover, police took two reports over the weekend about alleged assaults.

On Saturday, a woman said she was raped by a male aide at a healthcare center. A detective is investigating. The employee was off work pending the outcome of the investigation, according to a police call record.

On Sunday, a man said he was assaulted by an aide at the same address.

Van runs out of gas, found to be stolen

A Newcomerstown man and a Cadiz woman were arrested on warrants early Friday morning after a deputy from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office saw a white 1996 Ford van slowly descend the Midvale exit ramp on U.S. 250.

The driver, a Newcomerstown man, told the deputy he ran out of gas.

The driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.

The West Virginia license plate on the van had been reported stolen.

Gas stolen from car

A resident of the 3700 block of Oldtown Valley Road SW in the New Philadelphia area said Friday that someone stole gas from a car. A truck had entered the driveway Thursday night.

Man assaults woman

A woman said that a man punched her in the back of the head and threw a can of anti-seize lubricant at her head in the 2400 block of E. High Avenue near New Phildelphia on Sunday afternoon.

The victim said the perpetrator pulled up beside her and tried to run her off the road. She then pulled into a gas station, where the assault occurred. She was hit in the neck and head.

A deputy was unable to find the suspect.

Animal neglect

Dover police received a report Saturday that a three-legged dog had been left outside without shelter in the vicinity of W. 14th Street and N. Wooster Avenue. The owner of the dog no longer lives there. He was advised that if he cannot take care of the dog, he should turn it over to the dog warden or the humane society.

Break-ins aimed at car, trailer

A car break-in was reported Sunday afternoon at Affordable Towing, 6224 Stonecreek Road SW in the Stone Creek area.

A trailer's door was reported on Friday to have been broken in the 5900 block of Church Street SE in the New Philadelphia area.

Stop signs vandalized

Four to five stop signs were spray painted in the areas of Cement Bridge, Lower Trail, Kohr, Walnut Creek and Trail Bottom roads in Wayne Township, according to a report filed by a township trustee with the sheriff's office on Saturday.

Ducks unwelcome

A man from Simpson Road SE in the Dennison area filed a complaint with the sheriff's department on Saturday about a neighbor's ducks entering his property.

The neighor said the ducks were out looking for food due to the snow overnight. He said he is planning to get an automated feeder to help keep them on the property.

Bank information from check used in fraud

A man from Cole Avenue SE in the New Philadelphia area said Friday that information from his check was used to make unauthorized charges on his bank account. He had previously written a check to the suspect and her boyfriend for work they did for him.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: New Philadelphia woman, 39, charged with credit card misuse