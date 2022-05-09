Man goes door-to-door looking for help after being shot in northeast Fresno

A man left a trail of blood as he went door-to-door looking for help after a shooting in northeast Fresno on Sunday night, police said.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. when officers received reports of a man going door-to-door with gunshot wounds in the area of Chestnut and Rialto avenues, according to Lt. Brian Valles.

Officers arrived and found the man lying on the sidewalk near San Gabriel and Chestnut avenues with gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

Valles said officers learned that the man was driving through a nearby apartment complex when he was approached by two or three men. One of the men opened fire on the victim in the car and struck him twice.

The victim fled the scene into the nearby neighborhood and struck two vehicles. The victim then got out of the vehicle and went door-to-door asking for help, leaving behind a trail of blood before police arrived.

According to Valles, the suspects were seen fleeing the area on foot. No suspect information was available.