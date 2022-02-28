Man goes to jail for allegedly stealing 'road closed' sign

A 25-year-old man was jailed Sunday night on multiple charges after a "road closed" sign was found in the back of his vehicle.

The sign was taken from Walnut Creek Bottom Road NW in the Dundee area, according to a report from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office.

The incident was reported at 9:42 p.m., after two Uhrichsville police officers went to the 800 block of N. Dawson Street in that city regarding a call about threats. They saw the sign in the back of the suspect's vehicle.

He is charged with theft, receiving stolen property and aggravated menacing.

In other Uhrichsville-area activity, a 27-year-old man was charged with motor vehicle theft and violating a protection order Saturday night, according to a report from the sheriff's office.

A deputy found the suspect after the man's brother reported he had stolen his 2014 Ford Fusion from his father's home in the 4000 block of Dutch Valley Road SE in Mill Township.

When the suspect went to the residence and stole the vehicle, he violated a protection order.

He was found driving the car eastbound on U.S. Route 36, where a deputy sheriff stopped him.

A vehicle reported stolen in Columbiana County was found in the 11000 block of state Route 212 in the Bolivar area on Saturday morning, according to a report from the sheriff's office.

The same department received a report Sunday that a large amoung of money was stolen from a garage in the 6900 block of Spooky Hollow Road NW in the Sugarcreek area.

