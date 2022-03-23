Man goes for joyride in stolen school bus and crashes into yard, Georgia police say

A man accused of stealing a school bus and going on a joyride before crashing into a woman’s yard is behind bars, Georgia authorities say.

The crash happened early Tuesday, March 22, at a home on Birch River Point in Dallas, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office. The homeowner called 911 just before 4 a.m. to report a school bus had plowed through a fence in her yard.

The 21-year-old driver “... was reportedly intoxicated and subsequently restrained by neighbors until Deputies could arrive,” authorities said in a news release.

He broke in through a gate at Moses Middle School that morning, deputies said, and stole one of the buses. He took it on a joyride shortly before the crash.

The driver faces charges including theft by taking, driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane and two counts of hit and run, according to the release. He was booked into the Paulding County Jail where he remained held without bond as of March 23.

Authorities said more charges are possible.

Paulding County is about 30 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

