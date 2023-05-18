Man goes from officer to inmate at Richland County jail, sheriff’s department says

A man went from a detention officer at a jail in Columbia to an inmate, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday night.

Cameron T. Darley, a 27-year-old Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center employee, was charged with bringing contraband inside the jail and misconduct in office, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Investigators were given a tip that Darley was bringing prohibited items into the jail, and he was arrested without incident May 12, according to the release.

Information about the contraband, and its quantity, was not available.

Darley was booked into the jail where he worked before being released on a personal recognizance bond, the sheriff’s department said.

File photo of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

The jail is managed by the Richland County government, not the sheriff’s department.

Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center has been under scrutiny because of severe under-staffing, violence inside the jail and reports of poor conditions for detainees. Four people died at the jail between February 2022 and January 2023.

On May 11, the day before Darley was arrested, three inmates at the jail were stabbed in two attacks, according to the sheriff’s department. There is no indication that Darley’s arrest has any connection to the attacks.

The victims were taken to a local hospital by EMS, but further information about their conditions was not available.

There was no word on a motive in either of the attacks, and both were committed with a “lethal cutting instrument,” according to incident reports.

The sheriff’s department has not reported any arrests in either of the attacks.