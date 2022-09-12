Man goes to prison for mailing meth, heroin, cocaine from California to Bloomfield

An arrest on a Greyhound bus traveling to Bloomington from California.

Ten thousand dollars in cash bundled with rubber bands.

Twelve parcels suspected of containing drugs shipped to Greene County via FedEx.

Two ounces of marijuana, 71 grams of cocaine, 180 grams of heroin, and 1,387 grams - that's about three pounds - of meth.

All were elements of a federal drug case against 54-year-old Christopher Wrought of Vincennes, who pleaded guilty on Sept. 7 to methamphetamine trafficking offenses.

More in crime:Man accused of raping IU student who died was on trial for murder in 2010

Wrought was charged with shipping meth from California to Bloomfield and Solsberry. A judge has sentenced him to 135 months in federal prison.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana said 12 "suspected drug parcels" were sent in 2021 to Greene County addresses associated with Wrought.

Officers with the Greene County Drug Task Force, Indiana State Police and Bloomington Police Department Drug Task Force investigated Wrought on suspicion of meth and heroin trafficking.

They learned he had traveled west by charter bus from Bloomington, arriving in Fresno, California, on May 20, 2021. He reportedly shipped two parcels containing controlled substances from there to an address in Bloomfield, the news release said.

Five days later, he boarded a Greyhound bus headed back to Bloomington.

On May 27, 2021, Wrought was questioned while on the bus ride by drug interdiction officers during a stop in Kansas City, Missouri.

Speaker Tuesday:Drug reporter says new jail gives Monroe County opportunity to address meth epidemic

A police dog alerted to a duffle bag belonging to Wrought, who agreed to speak with the officers and got off the bus, according to the federal prosecutor's news release. He said he was he was traveling from California to Bloomington, and consented to a search.

Officers reported finding a mailing envelope containing 229 grams of meth in one bag. In another bag was 19 grams of meth, a plastic bag containing 64 grams of marijuana and another with eight grams of cocaine.

Story continues

Police said Wrought had two grams of heroin in his pocket and $10,000 in cash.

On May 26, a one-pound parcel from California delivered by FedEx containing 232 grams of meth and 63 grams of cocaine had arrived at a Bloomfield address.

The next day, a five-pound FedEx package with 907 grams of methamphetamine and 178 grams of heroin was delivered at the same address, the news release said.

After he is released from prison, Wrought will be on supervised probation for five years.

Contact H-T reporter Laura Lane at llane@heraldt.com or 812-318-5967.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Man pleads guilty to sending meth from California to Bloomfield