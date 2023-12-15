Man goes to prison for Pensacola bar shooting, attempted robbery

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Ocala, Florida, man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for a shooting and attempted armed robbery at a Pensacola bar.

After a three-day trial, a federal jury found Quinton L. Pete, 35, guilty of attempted Hobbs Act robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Bill proposed to crack down on Florida panhandling

Evidence revealed that on March 9, 2022, just before 4 a.m., two employees at Coyote’s Sports Bar on Bayou Boulevard were shot a point-blank range by the defendant during an attempted robbery of the business.

Law enforcement obtained surveillance video from nearby businesses. Pete was arrested the next day in Dallas, Texas driving a white Jeep Grand Cherokee that was seen in the surveillance video. His phone’s location also placed him in the area at the time he committed the crime.

“The investigation and prosecution of violent crime – in this case by an armed repeat offender – is central to our mission to protect the public,” U.S. Attorney Coody said. “This sentence illustrates our shared resolve to keep our communities safe and the significant consequences associated with such federal crimes of violence.”

The defendant has prior felony convictions for burglary of a dwelling with a firearm, grand theft, and shooting into a dwelling and was released from prison seven months prior to the bar shooting.

6 areas where Mobile residents may hear gunfire during a production’s filming

“This case is another excellent example of the collaboration between local, state and federal partners working together to ensure the safety of our community,” Pensacola Police Chief Eric Randall said. “We will continue to utilize every resource available to ensure our community is safe. This sentence should serve as a reminder there are consequences for your actions.”

Pete’s imprisonment will be followed by three years of supervised release.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office welcomes first K-9 to the corrections center

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.