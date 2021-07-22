Man goes on racist tirade against Asian man in scene caught on camera

Emma Colton
·2 min read

A man in San Francisco was caught on camera going on a racist tirade against a gay Asian man and his partner.

"I served this goddamned country. So I'm m not racist. I don't like you f— Asian motherf— in my country!" the man, who is black, yelled at the interracial couple in a video being shared on social media.

"I'm gonna whup your f— ass and his f— worthless ass," he continued in the video.

"You're worthless," one of the victims responded.

CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT QUESTIONS KOREAN AMERICAN CONGRESSWOMAN'S SINCERITY ABOUT OPPOSING AAPI HATE

"No your mother was worthless because she didn't abort your sorry ass," the man shot back.

The incident occurred on Sunday around 3 p.m. near 7th and Market streets in San Francisco, KTVU Fox 2 reported .

Witnesses say the man approached the gay couple randomly and started lobbing verbal attacks.

HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR SPEAKS OUT AGAINST RISING HATE CRIMES, SAYS BLM ANTI-SEMITIC

"I think San Francisco is better than this," Darren Mark Stallcup, a witness of the attack who also filmed the scene, said. "Things escalated pretty quickly. I'm pretty surprised no one got physically hurt, but there was a lot of crazy things that were said."

The couple called 911 at one point, eliciting the man to say, "You can call 911 all you want, you mother f—."

"Your boyfriend, you Asian piece of s—!" he continued.

"F— you, get out of here," one of the victims shot back while the couple took refuge in a hotel.

"Your mother's trash. Your mother's trash," the man continued. "And I don't like you, motherf—."

The incident is currently under investigation by San Francisco police.

SAN FRANCISCO REPORTS RISE IN HATE CRIMES; POPULAR JEWISH CAFE DEFACED WITH ANTI-SEMITIC PHRASES

Hate crimes in California have been on the rise in recent months, with San Francisco police reporting 28 hate crime cases in the month of June alone. They say the number of incidents is likely higher as many are never reported to officials.

Many of the crimes have been directed at Asian San Francisco residents, including in one case where a suspect, Sidney Hammond, was arrested and charged with hate crimes after two unprovoked attacks on Asian Americans.

In on of the attacks, Hammond reportedly beat up a 36-year-old Asian father pushing a stroller holding a 1-year-old child.

"It's a shock. It's disturbing. It hurts my heart to see it happen in San Francisco," said San Francisco Police Commissioner Larry Yee of the crimes, according to KTVU Fox 2.

