Man goes on rampage in Home Depot parking lot with boss’s Bobcat, Nebraska video shows

A Nebraska man was arrested after police say he took his boss’s skid loader and went on a rampage, smashing into businesses and vehicles.

Bystanders caught the incident on cell phone video that was posted online.

Police in Lincoln were called around 2:30 p.m. Jan. 14 for reports that a man in a skid loader was vandalizing vehicles and a convenience store, according to KETV.

The man then drove to a Home Depot parking lot, where he damaged more vehicles, police told KOLN.

In a video, shared by KAKE News, the skid loader can be seen ramming into a police cruiser and pushing it across a parking lot.

The officer got out of his cruiser and pointed his gun at the skid loader but did not shoot, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. The man was then taken into custody and is charged with criminal mischief and assault on an officer.

Police say the man also damaged two businesses, KETV reported.

“For why, I have no idea. He just looked at us and laughed at us,” witness Hunter Gulliotte said, according to KETV.

The skid loader is owned by the man’s boss. He took it to a gas station with a company-owned truck, police told KOLN.

One witness was sitting inside a parked truck at the Home Depot when he saw the skid loader plow through a fence, hit the front entrance of a liquor store and an ATM at a nearby bank, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

“It was scary,” Dario Briseno Diaz told the Lincoln Journal Star.

