Man goes into stock room, steals unknown amount of items at Dollar General, MPD says

A man is wanted for walking into a Dollar General and stealing several items.

On Dec. 18 at approximately 12:10 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shoplifting at the Dollar General on Millbranch Road.

Surveillance footage showed a man walking into the store, going into the rear stock room, loading an unknown amount of items into a cart, and fleeing the scene in a blue Dodge Charger.

At this time, no arrest has been made, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

