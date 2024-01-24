Man goes viral for ‘Walk of Faith” journey across the country

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — Starting in 2020, a man’s journey across the country is going viral. What some call inspirational and an extreme feat, others call it a walk of faith.

News 10 spoke with David Cruz, the man who says there is a message at the end of his travels.

Kole Hebert blood drive for the public to be held on Wednesday

Walking over 25,000 miles and praying for everyone he meets, in a span of three years, David Cruz says this is his third journey since starting his mission in November of 2020 to walk across the country. He says although he did not name his journey the walk of faith, his faith is what’s getting him through his journey.

Cruz says he set out on his journey three years ago to spread a message and learn about people from different backgrounds

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

KLFY Daily Digest

“So this journey is really the experience, is the experience to understand everyone’s walk of life,” Cruz explained.

Cruz says the nature of his mission is rooted in faith as he walks in any condition with only the items he finds and carries.

He says he was instructed by God to not accept anything from anyone while he journeys, as to have faith his needs will be met.

“This was an overall picture of obedience. Me just trying to do what the creator wanted me to do,” said Cruz.

With pictures and videos flooding social media about where Cruz has been spotted, one person, Latoya Batiste, says she never thought her sharing a post about the resemblance of Cruz and clouds in the sky would blow up.

“And immediately I saw the vision of the domain of David Cruz, as well as it’s like the silhouette of him that was in the sky,” said Batiste.

Batiste says she was so inspired by Cruz’s story of walking by faith, she knew she had to share the original post of the clouds resembling Cruz after finding out he was traveling through Acadiana.

“I didn’t. I kid you not. I did not think that it was going to go crazy. But I did know there was a message within that that people were going to be inspired,” she said.

Cruz says by the end of his journey he will have a message to share and will be in a position to help others because he will know how to relate to them.

“When it comes to helping others. I’m going to have a position one day where I can help others,” Cruz explained. “I’ll be able to relate with everyone in all walks of life, and I know exactly how eminent it is to get the job done immediately because every minute counts.””

Cruz says he has eight more states to travel before he heads home to New York, but until then he will continue to walk spreading love, light, and being an example of what faith looks like.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.