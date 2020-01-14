A man got locked inside a 24 Hour Fitness and his confused selfies are going viral: 'Doesn't the name suggest they stay open 24 hours?'

Courtesy of Dan Hill

Dan Hill's photos are going viral after he got locked in a 24 Hour Fitness in Sandy, Utah.

The branch recently changed its hours to close from midnight to 4 a.m.

The gym closed while he was swimming laps in the pool, and when he realized what had happened, he was "completely baffled," he told Insider.

He was stuck inside for around two hours and, after taking a few amusing pictures, he was rescued by the Sandy Police Department.

After swimming laps at his local 24 Hour Fitness gym just past midnight on Saturday, Dan Hill was ready to go home. There was just one problem — the gym had closed, and he was locked in.

According to the 24 Hour Fitness website, "many" of their locations are in fact open 24 hours a day, but some do close for a few hours. The Sandy, Utah, branch had only recently changed its schedule from a 24-hour location to one that closes between midnight and 4 a.m. That meant Hill was stuck.

Hill told Insider he was "completely baffled" when he realized he was locked inside.

"I honestly couldn't believe they would have left without making sure that a giant place like that was empty," he said.

24 hour fitness stuck More

Courtesy of Dan Hill

The only way out was through an exit door that would set off a security alarm. Unsure of what to do, he called the Sandy Police Department, who said they would come to his aid.

24 hour fitness stuck closed More

Courtesy of Dan Hill

While he waited to be rescued, he took some amusing photos in the empty, abandoned gym. He posted them on Facebook in a status that went viral with over 18,000 reactions.

"I think everyone secretly wants to be locked in a department or hardware store or restaurant etc," he told Insider. "I think that's one reason it blew up so much. It taps into that feeling of being the last person on Earth."

After about two hours, the police arrived. Hill exited through the alarm door with the officers' assurance that he wouldn't be arrested for breaking and entering.

24 hour fitness gym police More

Courtesy of Dan Hill

In a statement to ABC4 News, 24 Hour Fitness apologized for the oversight.

"On behalf of 24 Hour Fitness, we apologize to Mr. Hill and the unfortunate experience he had in the 24 Hour Fitness Sandy club, 10365 South 1300 East, when it closed Saturday evening," the statement said. "We made the decision recently to close select clubs in the overnight hours of 12:00 to 4:00 a.m. based upon low usage, among other factors. In doing so, we have been helping members locate to nearby clubs that are open during the overnight hours. We clearly did not do a good job of our closing procedures for this club on Saturday night and will reinforce our club procedures so that this incident doesn't occur in the future. We continue to be committed to providing our members and guests with the best possible fitness experience at a great value."

Hill remains a member of 24 Hour Fitness and says he wasn't "mad or outraged" about the whole affair. But as a tongue-in-cheek solution to ensure that he doesn't get left behind again, he fashioned a sign with a giant red arrow proclaiming "I'm here" to keep next to his lane in the pool.