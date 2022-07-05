Man who got ride at Obama gas station is wanted for shooting driver, deputies say

A manhunt is underway for the man who’s accused of shooting the driver who gave him a ride from a well known Columbia gas station, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

The shooting happened June 29, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. A week later, deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding the man accused of pulling the trigger.

The investigation began at about 1 p.m., when deputies responded to reports of a shooting victim found at the BP gas station/convenience store at 7301 Parklane Road, according to the release. That’s near Exit 74 on Interstate 20, which is the junction with U.S. 1/Two Notch Road.

The man had been shot in the upper body and was still inside a vehicle when deputies arrived, the sheriff’s department said.

The shooting victim was taken to an area hospital, according to the release. Further information on his condition was not available.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the man shown in these surveillance camera photos is wanted in connection to a shooting.

Prior to the shooting, the victim picked up the accused gunman at the Obama gas station on North Main Street to give him a ride, the sheriff’s department said. The accused shooter was seen on surveillance cameras inside the store before leaving with the victim, according to the release.

The sheriff’s department said the victim drove the man to Parkview Drive, about 3.5 miles away from the Obama gas station and near Columbia Place Mall, where the man claimed he lived. That’s when the man demanded the victim’s car, and shot him when the driver refused to give him the vehicle, according to the release.

While the accused shooter ran away, the victim drove to the BP Station on Parklane Road, the sheriff’s department said. That’s less than a mile from where the sheriff’s department said the shooting occurred.

Anyone who recognizes the man, or has information about him or the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.