Man grabbed girl off park bench and molested her, IN cops say. He’s going to prison

An Indiana man accused of molesting an 11-year-old girl at an Indianapolis park has been sentenced to 45 years in prison, officials say.

James Howard Jr. was sentenced on Oct. 16, more than a year after the August 2022 attack, court records show.

Investigators say the girl was on a bench, watching a show on her phone when Howard sneaked up behind her, pressed a rag over her mouth, and dragged her into a wooded area, WXIN reported.

Hidden from view in the thicket, Howard sexually assaulted her, police said, according to the station.

The girl fought back against Howard, kicking and shoving, eventually escaping and calling police, according to court documents, WRTV reported.

She told investigators what she could remember, what the stranger was wearing, and the color of his phone, the outlet reported.

According to documents, police searched the area the next day and spotted a man matching the stranger’s description, including one very specific detail: a hat bearing the words “Bad Boy,” WTHR reported. The man also had an orange phone and a black rag like the one used to cover the girl’s mouth, the station said.

Howard was found guilty of child molestation and kidnapping, and sentenced to prison, court records show. An extra 15 years was added to the molestation charge, as he is considered a habitual offender, records show.

An attorney for Howard declined to comment.

In an Oct. 16 news release, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears thanked the community for helping police identify and locate Howard, and praised the victim for bravery in giving her testimony at trial.

“The young survivor in this case has repeatedly shown admirable courage throughout this extremely difficult process. Her testimony ultimately put law enforcement and prosecutors in a position to ensure that the defendant cannot harm others in our community,” Mears said.

