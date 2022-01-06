Man who grabbed officer's gun gets indicted

Jan. 6—An Ashland man accused of grabbing a police officer's rifle during a warrant service on Dec. 27, 2021, has been indicted by a Boyd County grand jury.

Michael L. Thompson, 47, was indicted this week on one count of first-degree wanton endangerment, one count of retaliating against a participant in a legal process, two counts of third-degree terroristic threatening, one count of attempting to disarm a police officer and one count of resisting arrest.

According to court records, Thompson had a warrant out for him after he pointed a gun at a neighbor. When officers took Thompson into custody, he threatened to kill them, records show.

He then tried to wrestle a rifle away from one of the arresting officers, records show.

Thompson is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center. Records show his bond has been raised to $50,000.

