Man grabbed Pride flag banner from Columbia University building, lit it on fire: cops

Police released video Thursday of a man suspected of grabbing a Pride flag banner hanging from a dormitory building at Columbia University — and then lighting it on fire.

The homophobic firebug snatched the banner from 2910 Broadway in Morningside Heights — the address for Columbia’s Hogan Hall dorm — and set it ablaze about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, cops said.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 30s or 40s, with a dark complexion, a thin build, black hair and a full beard. He wore a black sweatshirt with red stripes across the chest and arms, dark pants and multi-colored sneakers.

Photos and video of the suspect were taken on campus after the incident, and cops are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.