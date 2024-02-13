Man grabs ‘elderly’ victim, throws him from mall escalator steps, Texas video shows

A man described as being “elderly” was seriously injured when he was thrown from escalator steps in a Texas mall, police say.

The incident happened Jan. 27 in the Dillard’s store at the North Star Mall in San Antonio. The San Antonio Police Department shared video of the incident Monday, Feb. 12, in its attempt to find a man and woman involved.

The video shows the older man step onto the escalator steps, then another man follow him. That man grabbed the victim by the shoulders, according to the video, then threw him to the bottom of the escalator.

A woman who appeared to be with the male suspect is shown in the video standing over the victim as he laid horizontal at the bottom of the steps.

Then, the male and female suspects fled the area without helping the victim, video shows. Police said the victim’s head was impacted by the fall, and he suffered “severe injuries to his whole body.”

Police are now searching for the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact San Antonio police at 210-207-7635.

