Man grabs gun from dying 24-year-old son’s hands after gun battle with off-duty NYPD and opens fire

As a man lay dying on a Bronx street from a shootout with police, his father snatched the gun from his dying son’s hands — and used it to continue the gun battle with cops, authorities said.

Two off-duty cops spotted the 24-year-old son shooting at a man on Valentine Ave. near 180th St. in the West Bronx just after 4 a.m., police said.

The cops, who were in plainclothes after finishing a tour, identified themselves and told the shooter to drop his gun but the gunman instead pointed it at them and began unloading, officials said. Nobody was struck.

The police officers returned fire and fatally struck the gunman once in the chest, cops said.

Uniformed officers from the 46th precinct stationhouse a block away quickly swarmed the area after they heard the shots.

In a wild turn of events, the gunman’s 45-year-old father, who was nearby, picked up the firearm from his dying son’s hand and began firing at cops but nobody was struck, police said. Police returned fire but the dad was not hit.

The father then passed the gun to a nearby woman and tried to get away but cops quickly arrested him.

The woman with the gun ran away as well as the shooter’s intended target.

EMS rushed the son to St. Barnabas Hospital but he could not be saved.

Both officers were taken to Jacobi Medical Center for ringing in the ears, cops said.