Man grabs, sexually abuses 11-year-old walking home from school in Chicago

Chicago police are looking for a man who they say attacked and sexually abused an 11-year-old girl last week as she walked home from school.

The attack happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the Washington Park neighborhood, police said in a statement.

The attacker, described as a man 45 to 60 years old, grabbed the girl from behind, put his hand over her mouth, pulled her into an alley and sexually abused her, police said.

The girl was able to break free and run away, police said. The attacker is wanted for kidnapping and aggravated sexual abuse, police said.

Chicago police released this sketch of the alleged offender. (Chicago Police)

Community activists have offered $4,000 for information leading to an arrest.

The attack involved a student at Dulles Elementary School, a K-8 campus. A letter to parents from the school's principal said that the crime involved a member of the school community but that for privacy reasons further details could not be disclosed.

"We also want to emphasize again that we take all safety concerns very seriously," the letter read, adding that the school was working with the school district security office, as well as Chicago police, on additional safety measures.

The school also issued an alert on social media, told parents to pick up their children at school doors and advised students to walk in groups, stay off their phones and be aware of their surroundings.

By Monday there had been no arrests, Chicago police said, and detectives continued to investigate.

