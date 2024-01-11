Man grabs Spirit attendant, asks them to join ‘mile high club’ on Florida flight, feds say

A Spirit passenger on a Florida-bound flight was met by law enforcement after he was accused of grabbing members of the flight crew and asking if they wanted to “join the mile high club,” federal officials said.

About an hour into Spirit Airlines Flight 693, flying from Louisville, Kentucky to Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 9, a man on the flight asked the lead flight attendant if she wanted to join the “mile high club,” a colloquial term for having sex while in flight, according to a probable cause affidavit from the U.S. Marshals Service.

McClatchy News reached out to Spirit Airlines and is waiting for a response.

An attorney representing the passenger declined to comment.

The attendant moved the passenger into a window seat, the Marshals Service said, but later in the flight he interacted with another attendant.

As the attendant was passing, the passenger reached out and grabbed the attendant and pulled her into his seat, again asking if she wanted to join the “mile high club,” according to the affidavit.

The attendant was able to pull herself away, but then the man started asking her questions about the cockpit, the Marshals Service said.

The attendant told law enforcement the questions “alarmed her, including questions related to entering the aircraft cockpit,” according to the affidavit.

The man was moved again to another seat following his “disruptive, intimidating behaviors,” and instead he laid down on the floor of the aircraft in front of his seat, the Marshals Service said.

The attendants were “forced to stop services and pick (the passenger) off the floor,” according to the affidavit.

Upon landing, the passenger was met by a federal air marshal and an officer from Customs and Border Protection, and he told them he had taken “multiple alcoholic shots” prior to the flight to calm his nerves, the Marshals Service said.

The passenger told officers it was his first flight, according to the affidavit.

He was charged with knowingly interfering with the performance of the duties of the flight crew member or flight attendant, or lessening the ability of the member or attendant to perform those duties, while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, according to the Marshals Service.

