Man in grave condition after being shot in Wilmerding, police say

A man was shot Monday morning in Wilmerding.

Officials tell Channel 11 the shooting happened in the area of Airbrake Avenue around 5:20 a.m.

The Pitcairn police chief said the man was shot several times and was taken to an area hospital in grave condition.

An area was taped off and officers were focusing on a maroon SUV.

A Channel 11 crew is at the scene, gathering information. Check back with us for updates.

