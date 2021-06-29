Man grazed by bullet during early morning drive-by shooting in Manchester

Jun. 29—A man was grazed by a bullet during a drive-by shooting early Tuesday morning in Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood.

Officer's from the city's Zone 1 station responded to a "Shotspotter" gunshot-detection notification shortly after 1 a.m. for multiple rounds fired in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman.

After arriving on scene, a call was received by Allegheny County 911 for a possible shooting victim in the area.

Officers located a man near the intersection of Decatur and Fulton streets suffering from a gunshot wound to the right arm.

The victim told police he was hit after multiple shots were fired from a moving vehicle but he was unable to provide investigators with a description of vehicle.

The man, whose identity was not released, was transported to a local hospital in stable condition for treatment.

Evidence was gathered at the scene by the city's Mobile Crime Unit. The incident remains under investigation, police said.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@triblive.com or via Twitter .