Man grazed by bullet on North Side

A man was grazed by a bullet on Pittsburgh’s North Side late Thursday.

Pittsburgh police responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts in the 1300 block of Federal Street around 11:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found shell casings and a man who was grazed by a bullet on his neck. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police said another person walked into a hospital, but said they were not shot. They did not clarify what his injuries were.

Police continue to investigate. No arrests have been made.

