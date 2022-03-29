Man grazed by bullet while confronting Burien car thief

King County deputies were called to a shooting at a Burien apartment complex early Tuesday.

Just after midnight, deputies found a man who was grazed by a bullet at the Bakersfield Apartments on Second Avenue South near South 156th Street.

The victim told deputies he confronted someone who was trying to steal his car when the shot was fired.

The would-be car thief ran from the scene.

K-9 units with the Washington State Patrol searched for the suspect along State Route 509.

It is not yet known if anyone was arrested.