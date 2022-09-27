Man who groomed, raped boy in Montana sentenced to 20 years in prison

A man accused of sexually molesting a boy over the course of five years was sentenced on Monday, four years after his initial arrest in 2018.

Joseph Eugene Garcia, 41, was initially charged with two counts of sexual intercourse without consent (the Montana statute for rape) and two counts of sexual abuse of children.

Pursuant to a plea agreement, Garcia pleaded guilty by Alford to one count of sexual assault. In an Alford plea, the defendant pleads guilty but maintains that he is innocent. 9

Court documents stated that Garcia groomed and sexually abused a boy when the boy was between 9 and 14 years old. The abuse took place in Great Falls, at other locations in Montana and out of state. Investigators said they found evidence suggesting that Garcia abused other young boys, but no additional charges were filed against him in this case.

Garcia's plea agreement was a binding one, meaning the judge was bound to follow the sentencing recommendation made in the agreement. That sentence called for 40 years in the Montana State Prison with 20 of those years suspended. Garcia has already served four-and-a-half years in jail.

The argument Monday centered on which sex offender tier designation to assign Garcia. The defense argued for tier one, which is reserved for defendants least likely to re-offend. Tier two, which Cascade County Judge John Parker assigned to Garcia, is for defendants at a moderate risk to re-offend.

The state called several witnesses to testify about Garcia's crimes and the case investigators built against him. The victim's mother read a statement to the court detailing how Garcia's abuse had affected her family. Sgt. Katie Cunningham of the Great Falls Police Department read the victim's statement for the record.

The victim's statement agreed with the sentence Garcia received.

As the state questioned its witnesses, defense attorney Vince Van Der Hagen strongly objected to testimony that he said implied that the state did not intend to comply with the agreement. He argued that the psychosexual evaluation performed on Garcia by an expert agreed that he was a low-risk offender.

Deputy Cascade County Attorney Michele Levine said the state had no intention of deviating from the agreement, but the testimony was relevant to show that Garcia should be classified as a moderate-risk sex offender who had engaged in grooming behavior and possibly abused other victims.

Parker returned to the victim's statement as he listened to both sides argue their cases.

"Any judge in America can issue a tougher sentence than what’s in the binding agreement to try to make him- or herself look good politically," he said. "That’s something I’ll be very resistant to do based on this compelling letter."

Parker pointed out that the victim agreed with the sentence in the plea agreement, which saved him from having to tell his story to 12 strangers on a jury. Parker said that additional testimony would be cumulative and suggest that Garcia should get more time than was in the plea agreement or that the case should go to trial.

"If I go down that road, I’m exposing an innocent person to additional trauma beyond what he’s already suffered,” Parker said.

After Garcia's sentence begins, he will be required to complete sex offender treatment before he is eligible for parole.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Man who groomed, raped boy sentenced to 20 years in prison