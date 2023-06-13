Man gropes woman walking down the street before running away, California video shows

A man was seen on video grabbing a woman and groping her in California, officials said.

On June 10, a man was caught on camera sexually battering a woman near the University of California Irvine campus, according to a June 12 Facebook post by police.

The woman was exercising in a parking lot before being seen on video, KABC reported.

The man, wearing a gray shirt, black shorts and flip-flops, begins to follow the woman before running up from behind and restraining her, the video shows.

The video then shows the man groping the woman before letting go and running away.

Police said the man fled in a four-door white Nissan Sentra that had a spoiler.

Officials describe the suspect as a man in his 20’s, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall with reddish/brown hair, weighing around 160 pounds, according to the post.

The Irvine Police Department asks anyone with information on the man or the incident to call 949-724-7244, according to the post.

Irvine is about 40 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Doctor groped woman mid-flight while headed to propose to girlfriend, feds say

Jogger’s screaming scares off man after he grabs her from behind, Illinois cops say

Employee groped his coworkers and flashed teen customers, feds say. Company to pay

Man accused of groping woman at restaurant says his arrest is ‘a Me Too thing,’ cops say