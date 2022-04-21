Man Group Assets Hit Another Record as Clients Add $3.1 Billion
(Bloomberg) -- Man Group Plc’s assets hit yet another record as clients poured more money into the money manager.
Investors added a net $3.1 billion to funds managed by the world’s largest publicly listed hedge fund in the three months through March, according to a statement Thursday. That boosted total assets under management to $151.4 billion, beating forecasts from analysts in a company compiled poll.
The period marked a volatile time in markets as central banks raised rates to fight soaring inflation, and Russia’s war against Ukraine fueled a surge in commodity prices. Man Group, which runs a diversified range of funds, profited in its flagship quantitative strategies, which helped to offset some of the losses in its long-only funds.
AHL Diversified led the gains with 11.8% surge during the quarter as all four main quant funds run by the firm made money. Analysts forecast the firm would see a net $1.5 billion of inflows during the quarter and manage $147.1 billion at the end of March.
