Man Group beats AUM expectations, posts higher performance fees

Nell Mackenzie
By Nell Mackenzie

LONDON (Reuters) -Hedge fund firm Man Group posted a 4% dip in assets under management to $143.3 billion in the year to end-December, beating analyst expectations, as stock and bond market falls and a bevy of central bank rate hikes gave headwinds but opportunity for hedge funds.

The company posted full year core pretax profit of $779 million, up 18% on the previous year.

It recorded a core net management fee growth of 6% collecting $779 million of core performance fees.

"An increase in volatility and higher dispersion meant higher alpha generation. The environment which had headwinds for us meant opportunities for better returns and profits for shareholders," Chief Financial Officer Antoine Forterre told Reuters.

Man Group's UK investors used the hedge fund, especially its AHL and Alternative Risk Premia funds as an alternative to traditional bond and stocks portfolios which fared badly in 2022, according to a note from Jefferies on February 21.

The firm recorded net inflows of $3.1 billion for 2022, down 77% against a year earlier, although this was 5.3% higher than the average posted by the UK hedge fund industry.

A September rout in British gilt markets drove many UK pension funds to scour for cash, after investments into liability-driven investment (LDI)funds resulted in billions of pounds worth of collateral calls.

Many pension funds reached for profitable investments they had elsewhere, like hedge funds as well as investments into collateralised loan obligations.

"LDI was one of the headwind factors which impacted clients and we saw increased redemptions in the end of the third quarter going into the fourth," said Forterre.

Some of the strategies from which investors withdrew money were posting double digit returns at the time, he added.

"It was a set of clients that needed us at the time and we were there. Many only partially redeemed and we hope they'll be back," he said.

Separately, Man said its chairman John Cryan has decided to retire from the board towards the end of 2023. Anne Wade, who has served as a non-executive director since April 2020, has been appointed to succeed him.

(Reporting by Nell Mackenzie, editing by Sinead Cruise)

