Man guarding squirrels shot at dozens of protected hawks in Rhode Island, feds say

A man is accused of shooting at more than 50 hawks in Rhode Island in an effort to defend squirrels on his property.

Now the Portsmouth resident has been charged on four counts related to violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, federal officials said in an Oct. 2 news release.

The man attracted squirrels to his property with feeders and viewed “the hawks as a threat to the squirrels,” according to a charging document filed Sept. 29 in U.S District Court.

From 2018 to 2021, the man’s neighbors reported hearing popping sounds from his property, officials said. When one of them confronted him about using what looked like a rifle, he told his neighbor he was shooting at hawks, according to the charging document.

Neighbors found eight dead or injured hawks around the property, they told investigators.

Officials say the man used a pump-action pellet air gun to shoot at red-tailed hawks and Cooper’s hawks, which are both protected under the international treaty.

“The Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA) prohibits the take (including killing, capturing, selling, trading, and transport) of protected migratory bird species without prior authorization,” according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Harming migratory birds is a misdemeanor that that can lead to up to six months in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.

“The man estimated that he shot at approximately 50-60 hawks in 2020, which he stated was a lighter year for hawk activity; and that he had shot at approximately 20 hawks from approximately Christmas 2020 to April 18, 2021,” officials said in the charging document.

He said some of the hawks flew away, and others didn’t.

If he is convicted, he’ll have to forfeit his GAMO brand Model Magnum Velocity 1300, .22 caliber, pump-action pellet air rifle, according to the charging document.

No lawyer is listed for the man.

Ostrich with ‘larger-than-life’ personality dies, Florida zoo says. ‘He will be missed’

Beloved owl — one of NC zoo’s oldest residents — dies at age 38. ‘She will be missed’

‘The geese gotta go.’ North Carolina town will use border collies to ‘bother’ geese

Workers found these ‘little guys’ on Arizona perch months ago. Now they’re going home