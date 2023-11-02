Man guilty in 2022 deadly shooting outside East Ridge Road restaurant

A Monroe County Court jury on Wednesday convicted a man in connection with the 2022 shooting death outside an East Ridge Road restaurant.

Shawn Appleberry, now 47, was found guilty of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, for the death of Desmin Diggs, 42, outside Tangie's Kitchen at 165 E. Ridge Road on March 21, 2022. The restaurant was not open at the time.

According to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office, Appleberry and Diggs did not have a relationship before Appleberry pulled his illegal gun and shot Diggs in the upper torso during an argument in the parking lot outside the business. The fatal dispute occurred just after midnight, according to Rochester police.

“The murder of Desmin Diggs was senseless, violent and unprovoked,” said Assistant District Attorney Kevin Sunderland, who prosecuted the case.

District Attorney Sandra Doorley in a news release said that Appleberry's "quick reaction to pulling an illegal firearm and shooting was a reckless and violent decision" that caused Diggs' death.

Appleberry is scheduled to be sentenced in Monroe County Court on Dec. 18.

