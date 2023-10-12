Man guilty of attempted murder over police stabbings

A man who stabbed two police officers in central London has been convicted of attempted murder.

Mohammed Rahman, from Westbourne Park Road, Notting Hill, became violent when he was approached by police over a robbery in Leicester Square on 16 September 2022.

After fleeing the scene he attacked two officers, stabbing one in the right arm and then another who suffered five wounds to his head, arm and chest.

The 25-year-old was found guilty of attempted murder and other offences at Kingston Crown Court on Wednesday.

Scotland Yard said police had been responding to a call from a member of the public who said he had been robbed of his phone power bank by a man who had a knife.

Two female officers approached Rahman and he then lunged at them before running off.

He was pursued and other officers were called before he attacked two of them while they tried to arrest him.

One female officer was stabbed in the right upper arm down to the bone, while a male officer suffered multiple wounds including a punctured lung.

Police said both were hospitalised and needed surgery, with them only returning to their roles earlier this year.

Ch Supt Louise Puddefoot, in charge of policing in Westminster, said: “Our colleagues almost certainly would have suffered more serious injuries that could have ended their careers, or worse, taken their lives, had it not been for the incredible support provided by their colleagues.

“The incident that led to today’s conviction is an important reminder of the bravery and selflessness of police officers."

Rahman was found guilty of the attempted murder of the male officer and GBH with intent against the female officer.

He was also convicted of assault and two counts of threatening a person in a public place with a bladed article.

The 25-year-old will sentenced on 8 December.

Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hello.bbclondon@bbc.co.uk