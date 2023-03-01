Man guilty of firing at, striking victim's head during confrontation over woman

Feb. 28—A Kern County jury found a man guilty Monday of firing roughly 10 shots, striking a man in the head, after the victim denied he talked badly about the defendant's wife, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

Chesre Carbajal drove up to a victim around noon Feb. 5 in McFarland and asked if the man had been talking "poorly" about Carbajal's wife, according to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney's Office. The victim denied he said anything about Carbajal's wife and began to drive away because he was scared, the news release said.

As victim began to drive away from McFarland, he saw Carbajal draw out a black rifle and bullets erupted from it, the news release added. The victim managed to drive away but he was shot in the back of the head and got medical treatment after arriving at a family member's home.

The man survived.

Kern County Sheriff's deputies arrested Carbajal and found him with a black .22 caliber rifle loaded with ammunition and a box with 18 rounds of ammunition, the news release said.

Sentencing is set for April 12, when Carbajal could be sentenced to 40 years to life in prison.