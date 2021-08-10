Man guilty of gun crime in accidental shooting death at Kansas City Zoo parking lot

Luke Nozicka
·1 min read

A 28-year-old man has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm he accidentally discharged last year, killing another man, in a parking lot of the Kansas City Zoo.

Anthony Meneses was sitting behind the driver’s seat of a car Aug. 9, 2020, in the 6800 block of Zoo Drive when he grabbed a pistol that accidentally fired, fatally striking 19-year-old Jason Smith, according to federal prosecutors in western Missouri.

Smith was sitting in the front driver’s seat about 5 p.m. that day when he was struck by the bullet, prosecutors said. Two other people were in the 2005 Toyota Camry at the time, including Smith’s girlfriend, court records show.

Off-duty officers working at the zoo were alerted to the shooting when they were told a man had collapsed in the parking lot. They quickly realized Smith had been shot and began rendering aid.

Smith was taken to Research Medical Center, where he died.

Federal agents in Kansas City as part of Operation LeGend — a crime-fighting initiative named after a 4-year-old boy whose shooting death outraged the city — assisted officers at the scene, police said at the time.

Meneses had a 2015 felony conviction of tampering with a motor vehicle. He pleaded guilty Monday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“This shooting turned an otherwise uneventful Sunday afternoon at the zoo into a couple hours of chaos for visitors to the park,” the Kansas City Police Department said Tuesday on Twitter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Federal judge rules against several Indiana abortion laws

    A federal judge ruled Tuesday that several of Indiana’s laws restricting abortion are unconstitutional, including the state’s ban on telemedicine consultations between doctors and women seeking abortions. The judge’s ruling also upheld other state abortion limits that were challenged in a broad lawsuit filed by Virginia-based Whole Woman’s Health Alliance in 2018 as it fought the denial of a license to open an abortion clinic in South Bend. U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Evans Barker issued a permanent injunction against the telemedicine ban, along with state laws requiring in-person examinations by a doctor before medication abortions and the prohibition on second-trimester abortions outside hospitals or surgery centers.

  • Robert Durst takes stand at his trial, denies killing friend

    Robert Durst took the stand at his California murder trial Monday and immediately denied killing his best friend, who prosecutors say was about to reveal to investigators his involvement in the 1982 disappearance of his wife. “Bob, did you kill Susan Berman?” Durst’s attorney Dick DeGuerin said to open the testimony of the 78-year-old New York real estate heir. “No,” Durst answered.

  • Police stand by officers who detained Black real estate agent, clients viewing home

    Police in Michigan are standing by a group of officers who drew their guns on and handcuffed a real estate agent, a potential home buyer and his 15-year-old.

  • Kathy Hochul to become first woman to lead New York

    With a range of political experience that has taken her from a town board in upstate New York to Capitol Hill in Washington, Kathy Hochul is soon to become the first woman to serve as governor of New York. As lieutenant governor, the No. 2 statewide position, she will take over in two weeks from Governor Andrew Cuomo, her fellow Democrat who resigned on Tuesday over a sexual harassment scandal. "As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor."

  • Taliban press on, take 2 more Afghan provincial capitals

    The Taliban took control of two more provincial capitals in Afghanistan on Monday, officials said. The militants have ramped up their push across much of Afghanistan, turning their guns on provincial capitals after taking large swaths of land in the mostly rural countryside. On Monday they controlled five of the country's 34 provincial capitals.

  • Trump 2020 legal adviser Jenna Ellis joins rally for impeachment

    Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, said on Saturday that President Joe Biden should be impeached, adding her voice to a growing chorus of high-profile conservatives in the media fed up with the current administration.

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    Facebook and Google this week announced U.S.-based staffers must provide proof of vaccination.

  • Street Takeover Leads To Fatal Police Shooting

    It was only a matter of time before something like this happened…

  • Ohio Court Sentences Black Woman to 18 Months in Prison the Day After Giving White Woman Probation for Same Crime

    While the above headline may seem incendiary, it is important not to draw false equivalencies because all criminal cases are not equal. For example, in this specific story, two women—one Black, one white—were convicted of the exact same crime. However, the two cases are not the same. One is worse than the other.

  • Colorado Woman Allegedly Killed by Trump-Loving Hubby Had an Affair, Cops Testify

    Courtesy Chaffee County Sheriff’s OfficeSuzanne Morphew, a Colorado mother-of-two who vanished without a trace while out on a bike ride on Mother’s Day last year, had a prolonged affair before her disappearance, investigators revealed in court on Monday.The shocking revelation came during the start of a two-day preliminary hearing for the trial of her husband, Barry, who is accused of killing the 49-year-old on May 10, 2020. Morphew, 53, is facing several charges, including first-degree murder a

  • A Teacher Died By Suicide After Being Arrested for Soliciting a Minor. His Family Says the Cops Went Rogue.

    Douglas PetersenOn July 31, 2019, Brian Petersen, a 39-year-old school teacher in Texas, went on the gay dating app Grindr and struck up a conversation with a man whose profile name was “Fresh Meat.”He asked how the man’s week was going and if he was “looking for something tonight,” according to a transcript of the chat obtained by The Daily Beast. “You into younger boys,” the man replied, apparently posing the question.When Petersen asked for the man’s age, he said “under 18.” Petersen suggeste

  • Chicago police turn backs on an approaching Mayor Lightfoot after cop shootings

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was given the cold shoulder as officers turned their back on her as she arrived at […] The post Chicago police turn backs on an approaching Mayor Lightfoot after cop shootings appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Former Houston pastor accused of molesting teen for 5 years

    The 46-year-old admitted and pleaded guilty to the molestation while as a pastor in Cypress Station. The victim was 13 when it started, prosecutors said.

  • Pastor accused of sex assault talks of 2nd victim in jail call with wife, Texas cops say

    “I’m a dead man,” the pastor told his wife in a phone call from jail, police say.

  • A Look at Andrew Cuomo’s Net Worth as He Resigns from Role as New York’s Governor

    Andrew Cuomo was sworn in as governor of New York in 2011 and announced August 10, 2021 that he would resign from office in 14 days following multiple allegations of sexual harassment, according to...

  • Inmate murders sister’s rapist in prison, gets 25 years added to sentence

    A man who was already serving time in jail found himself in an unbelievable predicament when he discovered his cellmate […] The post Inmate murders sister’s rapist in prison, gets 25 years added to sentence appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Prosecutor: Man admitted killing cop during traffic stop

    A man charged with killing a Chicago police officer admitted to investigators that he pulled his handgun out of his waistband during a traffic stop and opened fire, a prosecutor told a judge Tuesday. At a bond hearing for Monty Morgan, Cook County Assistant State's Attorney James Murphy provided the most details yet disclosed about the weekend traffic stop in which Officer Ella French was killed and another officer was critically injured. At the conclusion of the hearing, Cook County Judge Arthur Willis ordered Morgan — previously identified as Emonte Morgan — held without bond on charges of first-degree murder of a peace officer, attempted murder of two other officers, unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

  • A cult following for Cameron Herrin has grown on TikTok since he was sentenced to 24 years in prison for the deaths of a mother and daughter

    Cameron Herrin, 21, was recently sentenced to 24 years in prison for hitting a mother and her daughter with his car.

  • Man broke into female neighbour's unit twice, hid under her bed then molested her

    A man who hid under a neighbour's bed while she walked out of the shower naked, and later sexually assaulted her when she was sleeping was jailed one year, two months, and two weeks on Tuesday (10 August).

  • Nicole Brown’s sister on O.J. Simpson’s latest comments: DNA doesn’t lie

    Double murderer (per final judgment issued in a civil lawsuit) O.J. Simpson recently said he doesn’t go to Los Angeles because he doesn’t want to accidentally end up sitting next to the real killer of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman. Nicole Brown’s sister predictably found remarks objectionable. Via TMZ.com, Tanya Brown said Simpson need not [more]