Man guilty in hatchet killing of Belle Meade gym owner sentenced to 25 years in prison

Four years after Nashville gym owner Joel Paavola was brutally killed with a hatchet, a judge sentenced the man responsible to 25 years in prison.

Domenic Micheli, 41, was led into court Friday dressed in a slender grey suit with his wrists clasped together by handcuffs to learn his fate. Earlier this month, he entered an open guilty plea to the crime, meaning he did not plead to a specific sentence.

Judge Cheryl Blackburn methodically explained her thought process in determining Micheli's sentence, considering the aggravating and mitigating factors. She ultimately concluded the only mitigating factor that applied in Micheli's case was his mental competency, but the aggravating factors — particularly the cruel treatment Paavola endured — far outweighed that.

"This is a very, very sad situation for everyone involved," Blackburn said.

Blackburn gave Micheli the maximum punishment, and ordered him to serve all 25 years in prison.

How the killing happened

In the days leading up to the June 2018 attack, Micheli escaped from a Washington, D.C., halfway house where he was living after he was charged with trespassing at the White House.

The halfway house, Hope Village, had a duty to inform authorities of Micheli's escape after he left in April, but failed to do so until May 23, 2018. During this time, Micheli posted threatening Facebook posts, claiming to be the "Sun of God." He also wrote "there will not be any mercy doled out after this post," according to a lawsuit filed by Paavola's widow.

Less than two weeks later, Micheli walked into Balance Training on Harding Pike, the Belle Meade gym Paavola owned. Paavola was assisting a client when Micheli attacked him with a hatchet and a meat cleaver.

Micheli had worked for Paavola and was fired about 14 months before the attack.

Paavola was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He ultimately died from his injuries.

Micheli fled the scene, kicking off a multi-state manhunt. He was seen on video surveillance at an urgent care, asking employees for a suture kit. He limped with an apparent leg injury in the video, and left without the supplies when he refused to share personal information.

He then limped into a pharmacy in Gallatin and bought supplies.

A tip from a citizen led to Micheli's arrest nearly two days later in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Inside the car, officers found a hatchet, knife and blood.

Micheli has been in custody since his arrest.

Co-worker, friend still struggling with trauma of attack

Bobby West remembers the deafening silence from the adrenaline rush as he saw Micheli standing over his friend and boss with a bloodied hatchet. He said Micheli struck Paavola's hands first — he thinks to render him defenseless — then continued to strike him even after he was mortally wounded.

He remembers locking clients in an office and the feeling of the key in his pocket. He remembers how Micheli took several steps toward him before he turned to leave.

The gym, where West worked for several years, was full of fond memories for him before that day. Memories of meeting his wife, joking with colleagues and clients, and even proposing amid candles and string lights.

Those memories, he said, are now tainted.

Bobby West (left) poses with Dewey Nielsen (center) and Joel Paavola (right) at a workshop in Texas.

"These sentimental stories have given way to the painful memories of what happened later," West said in a victim impact statement he shared with The Tennessean. "A budding romance doesn’t stick in my memory as strongly as a puddle of blood drying on the floor in eerie silence after everyone else has gone home."

He described Paavola as a friend and mentor. He shared a note that Paavola wrote him in 2017, not long after Micheli was fired from the gym. He said it was full of hope for what was ahead as they worked to build the business together.

"Thank you for being there for me when I needed you the most," Paavola wrote in the note.

West said he and others saw warning signs before the attack, describing Micheli as combative and forceful. In the months leading up to the attack, they worried over Micheli's erratic behavior and social media posts.

While some people tried to help Micheli over the years, he refused to accept it, West said.

"He actively avoided every possible alternate course of action," West said in his statement.

While he still struggles with the horror and trauma of the attack, he wishes people knew the story beyond a horrific attack by a disgruntled former employee. West wants people to remember who Paavola was — a loving husband, father and friend, a dedicated boss, a person who went out his way to help others, a man full of hope for the future.

But the reality of what happened has changed him for life.

"Mark Twain wrote, 'The inability to forget is far more devastating than the inability to remember," West said on Friday morning in his statement. "I want to put all this behind me and feel like I can be myself again, but it’s hard to forget."

