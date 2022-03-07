Man guilty of impersonating FBI agent in Ceres, defrauding Assyrian community

An Arizona man has been found guilty of impersonating a federal officer and targeting Assyrian families in Ceres, promising to help them secure visas for their families outside the country.

Since 2016, 44-year-old Ivan Isho of Peoria, Ariz., had been impersonating an FBI agent and was paid thousands of dollars, even by interstate wire transmission, to secure visas. But on Friday, after a four-day trial, he was found guilty of two counts of wire fraud, one count of false impersonation of a federal officer and stalking, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

In 2016 and 2017, Isho claimed to be an FBI agent and told members of the Assyrian community in Ceres that he could help them get visas for relatives. He used fake FBI credentials and a gun to aid his misrepresentation. In addition to the thousands of dollars he was given to do the job, he also was provided with copies of personal family documents.

However, Isho had no ability to obtain visas and never tried to help his victims do so. He was also never employed in any capacity by the FBI.

In what could be about the same case, the Department of Justice issued a news release in October 2018 saying that between September 2016 and April 2017, Isho claimed to be a special agent with the FBI to a couple living in Ceres and said he could help them acquire visas for three family members living overseas. Although they paid him over $6,700 to facilitate the visa process, no visas have issued, and Isho has returned none of the money.

The latest news release also states that between April 2017 and April 2018, Isho presented himself to a female victim as an FBI special agent. He harassed her with repeated phone calls and left threatening voicemails for both her and her husband. The Justice Department news release does not make clear if this case, too, was in Ceres.

At trial, Isho testified that he had fake FBI credentials only as part of a Halloween costume, even though there were recordings in evidence of him leaving voicemails claiming to be an FBI in April and August 2017. He later admitted to threatening the stalking victim with abusive language and various threats.

Isho is set to be sentenced on May 31 and faces a maximum statutory penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. An actual sentence will be determined by the court after considering any applicable statutory factors and the federal sentencing guidelines.

