Man guilty of leading St. Joseph deputies on high-speed chase in July

CENTREVILLE — In a one-day trial, a St. Joseph County jury convicted a Centreville man for leading police on a high-speed chase in July 2022.

Daniel Wagner, 41, was convicted Tuesday of fourth degree fleeing and eluding St. Joseph County Sheriff deputies on July 3 this year. A deputy attempted to make a traffic stop after observing Wagner speeding in the village of Centreville. Wagner failed to stop, took evasive maneuvers and led the deputy on a chase reaching speeds above 100 mph.

Wagner stopped and fled the vehicle on foot, hiding in a wooded swamp until a Michigan State Police K-9 unit located him.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Casey Johnson called on the two deputies and the trooper to testify. Public defender Tim George represented Wagner.

As a habitual offender, Wagner can face up to 15 years in prison when sentenced by Judge Paul Stutesman in St. Joseph County's 45th Circuit Court on Dec. 16.

