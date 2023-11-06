Man guilty of mosque worshippers' attempted murders

A man has been found guilty of trying to murder two elderly worshippers he set fire to after they left mosques in London and Birmingham.

Mohammed Abbkr, 29, sprayed petrol on Hashi Odowa, 82, near an Islamic centre in Ealing, west London, and Mohammed Rayaz, 70, in Birmingham earlier this year.

Both men needed hospital treatment with Mr Rayaz kept in for several weeks.

Abbkr was found guilty by majority verdict at Birmingham Crown Court.

The Recorder of Birmingham, Judge Melbourne Inman KC, told the court he wanted to hear further psychiatric evidence before considering a proposal to sentence Abbkr to a hospital order when he reappears at the court on 17 November.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.