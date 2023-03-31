Man guilty of murdering mother-in-law in Holland hotel sentenced to 37 years

GRNAD HAVEN — David Malcolm McCoy, a Holland man accused of stabbing his mother-in-law to death in a hotel room in May 2020, will serve more than three decades in prison.

McCoy was sentenced Monday, March 27, in Ottawa County 58th District Court to 37-and-a-half years in prison after being declared "guilty but mentally ill" to a charge of second degree murder and a habitual offender charge, according to reports from The Grand Haven Tribune. He was initially charged with open murder.

Michelle Speck, 52, was found dead in a room at the Staybridge Suites in Holland Township in May 2020. Police said they were called to the hotel in the early morning hours to check on Speck after a family member expressed concern for her safety.

McCoy was arrested in the South Bend, Indiana, area the same day Speck's body was found, having fled the hotel in Speck's vehicle. His criminal history in Ottawa County includes a misdemeanor assault and battery conviction, for which he served a short jail sentence, and a misdemeanor aggravated domestic assault conviction.

McCoy also pleaded guilty in 2019 to felony charges of fleeing a police officer and unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to 110 days in jail and 60 months probation for those convictions.

