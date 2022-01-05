Man guilty in rape trial; sentenced to 44 years to life

Jan. 5—LIMA — Timothy Boedicker was sentenced late Monday afternoon to 42 years to life in prison following his conviction on 11 counts of rape and other sexual offenses involving a girl who was as young as 10 years old when several of the incidents occurred.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser presided over the bench trial in the absence of a jury and needed less than an hour to return guilty verdicts on all 11 counts. Several of the counts were merged for purposes of sentencing, leaving Kohlrieser to hand down verdicts on six counts of first-degree felony rape.

She sentenced Boedicker, 42, to prison terms of 10 years to life on four counts and six years on two rape charges. Most of the sentences were ordered to be served consecutively.

Testimony concluded Tuesday afternoon. In his closing statements, defense attorney Thomas Lucente told Kohlrieser, "I didn't see anything proved beyond a reasonable doubt over the last two days. In fact, I think there's a lot of doubt here."

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Thines said it was the inconsistencies in the testimony of Boedicker, who took the stand in his own defense, that should convince the court to return guilty findings on all counts.

Kohlrieser during the sentencing phase of Tuesday's hearing agreed, calling Boedicker's testimony "incredible, and I don't mean that in a good way. I didn't believe a word that came out of your mouth."

Boedicker was indicted by an Allen County grand jury in September 2020 on 14 counts of rape and 14 counts of sexual battery, felonies of the first and second degrees, respectively. In February, the grand jury returned indictments charging Boedicker with another three counts of rape and two third-degree felony counts of unlawful sexual conduct with the same underage female.

Before the trial started, prosecutors filed a motion to combine the two cases against Boedicker and to dismiss all but six counts in the indictments.

Story continues

The victim in the case testified she was sexually assaulted as a 10-year-old in 2018 and then again in 2021 by Boedicker, her mother's boyfriend or husband at the time. From the witness stand, she told of being subjected to digital vaginal penetration as well as the insertion of a sex toy into her vagina on separate occasions in 2018 at a home on Dingledine Avenue and at the Lima Motel 6 motel.

During the alleged assaults, the young girl testified, her mother was in jail, and Boedicker had been left to care for the girl and her siblings.

Taking the witness stand Tuesday morning were four of the victim's 10 siblings — her 9-year-old sister and brothers ages 12, 15 and 19. Questions from prosecutors focused specifically on a rural Delphos residence where Boedicker is alleged to have sexually abused the victim. Each of the girl's siblings testified that Boedicker would on occasion summon the girl to his bedroom alone.

Jessica Compton, a pediatric sexual assault examiner contracted through Allen County Children Services, testified that she had performed genital exams on the victim in both 2018 and 2020. While each of those exams yielded no signs of bruising or injury, Compton said she could not exclude the possibility that a sexual assault had occurred.

Compton testified that during the 2020 exam, the alleged victim said she was there "because of what Timothy did; (it was) the same as last time except he put his wiener in me instead of a dildo this time."

A forensic scientist with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation testified that samples taken from sheets on Boedicker's bed on Davidson Road in rural Delphos revealed the victim's DNA.

Lucente said Boedicker will appeal the verdicts.

"We still maintain Mr. Boedicker's innocence," he told the judge.