Man guilty of sex crime involving teen after entering Alford plea in Augusta County

STAUNTON — A Waynesboro man was convicted Tuesday in Augusta County Circuit Court on the felony charge of carnal knowledge of child between 13 and 15 years of age.

The case against John P. Hicks, 40, began in 2019 when a parent of the teenage girl contacted the sheriff's office concerning allegations of sexual abuse by Hicks.

Augusta County Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Alexandra Meador said Hicks sexually abused the girl numerous times for approximately one year.

Authorities arrested Hicks in September 2020.

In court Tuesday, Hicks entered an Alford plea to the charge. An Alford plea does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a conviction. Following the plea, Judge Paul Dryer convicted him on the felony charge.

Authorities initially arrested Hicks on three felony charges of carnal knowledge. However, he was only indicted on the one charge, according to court records.

In a plea agreement, Hicks, a sixth-grade dropout, was sentenced to five years in prison with three years and eight months suspended, giving him a sentence of one year and four months to serve. He was also placed on 10 years of probation.

Hicks, represented by attorney Michael Hallahan, will have to register as a sex offender and must complete a sex offender treatment program.

His plea Tuesday nixed a scheduled jury trial in June, where he could have faced the possibility of a 10-year prison term if convicted.

To subscribe, visit www.newsleader.com and click "subscribe" at top of page.

More: Drug dealer handed nearly 15 years in prison in Staunton racketeering case

More: Old Waynesboro motel to be turned into lodge on Afton Mountain primed for tourists

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Waynesboro man guilty of sex crime