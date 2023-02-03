Man with gun arrested following road rage episode, police say

Feb. 3—NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. — A road rage incident in Barr Township ended when state police arrested a Northern Cambria man for firing a handgun at a house with people inside, authorities said.

State police from the Ebensburg barracks charged Anthony Joseph Barrett, 24, of the 300 block of Oil Tank Hill Road, with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and carrying a firearm without a license.

According to a complaint affidavit, it began with a report of shots fired into a house in the 200 block of Hanwell Road stemming from a Dec. 30 road rage incident.

A man and woman reported they went to the Slovak Club in Northern Cambria, but left when they spotted Barrett because they no longer were friends.

They were later heading home from the Castle Pub in Ebensburg when Barrett allegedly followed closely in a Chevrolet truck, then pulled in front of them and brake-checked several times until they reached Hanwell Road. Barrett then sped away, the affidavit said.

The next day, the couple received two messages on Snapchat, one with a photograph showing a handgun and an empty magazine. Barrett told them to check the house and their vehicle for bullet holes.

The couple allegedly said they found 9mm shell casings and one projectile lodged in the side of the house.

Barrett reportedly admitted to firing at least three rounds in the direction of the residence because he was upset that the woman was out drinking when she owed him money, the affidavit said.

Barrett allegedly said the gun, a Ruger 9mm, was at his residence.

He will answer the charges before District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, at a later date.