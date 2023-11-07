Man with gun arrested near Union Station, investigation ongoing

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — U.S. Capitol Police said a man with a gun was arrested in a park across from Union Station on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they have no reason to believe there was an ongoing threat at this time.

USCP said this was an active investigation. In a post at 1:15 p.m., it said that officials were going to search the suspect’s belongings “out of an abundance of caution.”

In a post shortly after 12:50 p.m., USCP said that the following roads were closed for police activity:

Columbus Circle between Louisiana and Delaware Avenues, NE

D Street between Louisiana and Delaware Avenues, NE

